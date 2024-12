Petrol station burglars caught after several crimes

The Salzburg State Office of Criminal Investigation has been investigating a Kosovar group of offenders since the beginning of November. They are said to have committed at least 15 burglaries (some attempted) in petrol stations in Salzburg, Styria, Upper Austria and Carinthia. The group used force to break into the petrol station stores, in some cases through the wall, looking specifically for safes. The safes were transported away on sack sledges, broken open and the cash stolen from them.