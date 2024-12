“Krone” family shows big heart for Burgenlanders

From house costs to a tragic death

In Purbach, a young family asked for help when they were cheated by a company and didn't know how to finish building their house. Here too, Krone readers were generous. However, Alexander Unger from Wallern reached deepest into his pockets. The young father died of an aneurysm at the age of 38. Many people opened their hearts and wallets to help his partner and their two little ones, at least materially.