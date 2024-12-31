"Active firing"
Soldier killed in Carinthia: This is what expert reports tell us
It was in October when a young soldier was killed by a shot from a comrade (20) in the Spittal Türk barracks in Carinthia. To this day, the suspect maintains that the firing of the bullet was an accident. However, the ballistics report is now available and clearly states that the probability of the 20-year-old's version of events is doubtful.
The fatal shot that shredded the lungs of his Turkish-born comrade "Musti" was an accident. This is the statement of the 20-year-old comrade, who has been in custody since the events. However, the ballistics report, which is available to the "Krone", now reveals more details about the course of events.
Fuses had no defects
It reveals that neither the weapon nor the holster were defective. "The functional tests carried out here did not reveal any defects in the safeties. They all work flawlessly - and independently of each other," is the assessment. It must be assumed that the numerous safeties on the weapon must have been deliberately triggered. "The shot must therefore have been actively fired," Nikolaus Rast, lawyer for the victim's family, told the "Krone" newspaper.
In his statement, the 20-year-old soldier explains that his weapon had fallen out of his belt seconds before the fatal shot. The young man is said to have reflexively tried to intercept the firearm with his thigh, in the process he is said to have briefly caught hold of it. When asked whether he had held the object, i.e. the gun, in any way for at least a short time, he
he stated: "That must have been the case briefly. But I can't say exactly how I got hold of the weapon.
say. Then the shot was fired and the gun only fell to the ground afterwards."
This is what the gunshot report shows
However, a gunshot report that has already been carried out now shows that a fatal shot would only have been possible from a standing or sitting position with an outstretched hand. In addition, the bullet would have had to have been fired from a distance of around two meters. These results would therefore not match the suspect's account.
It is incomprehensible why, despite this overwhelming burden of proof, the perpetrator did not even make a contribution to establishing the truth, let alone admit his crime.
Nikolaus Rast, Anwalt der Opfer-Familie
"It is incomprehensible why, despite this overwhelming burden of proof, the perpetrator does not even make a contribution to establishing the truth, let alone admit to his crime," Rast says indignantly in the "Krone" interview. According to him, the investigations carried out by the police in Klagenfurt should be complete and perfect. "I assume that the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt will now bring charges of murder or request a crime scene reconstruction. Anything else would be unthinkable," says Rast.
We will have to wait until February for the next detention review.
