Soldier killed in Carinthia: This is what expert reports tell us

In his statement, the 20-year-old soldier explains that his weapon had fallen out of his belt seconds before the fatal shot. The young man is said to have reflexively tried to intercept the firearm with his thigh, in the process he is said to have briefly caught hold of it. When asked whether he had held the object, i.e. the gun, in any way for at least a short time, he

he stated: "That must have been the case briefly. But I can't say exactly how I got hold of the weapon.

say. Then the shot was fired and the gun only fell to the ground afterwards."