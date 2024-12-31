Gusts of up to 119 km/h!
Stormy New Year’s Eve: several parties canceled
On Wednesday night, billions of people will welcome in the year 2025. Many are particularly looking forward to the fireworks in the sky at midnight. But this spectacle is now in danger of being canceled in many places in Europe. Because a stormy New Year's Eve with gale-force winds is imminent ...
The highlight of New Year's Eve is the moment when the new year begins. Counting down to midnight together creates a sense of community. The festive atmosphere, good music and an impressive explosion of color in the night sky make the turn of the year even more special. However, this is unlikely to happen in many places, such as parts of the UK, northern Germany, Scandinavia and other regions.
Cancellations for safety reasons
In view of "persistently strong winds and bad weather", the organizers in the Scottish capital Edinburgh cancelled the traditional Hogmanay party for safety reasons. Last year, around 30,000 people took part in the celebrations in the streets of the city. This year, a fireworks display and a concert with the Scottish band Texas and other artists were planned.
The public fireworks display in the north-west English coastal town of Blackpool was also canceled due to a storm warning. The British Meteorological Agency predicted heavy rain and storms for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, as well as snow in parts of Scotland. In Scotland, a weather warning of the second-highest level is in force, indicating potentially life-threatening weather conditions.
New Year's Eve party on Sylt canceled
The weather service is not only predicting storms for New Year's Eve in the UK, but also in Germany. Wind speeds of up to 80 km/h are expected on the German coast. On Sylt, gale-force gusts of up to 119 km/h are even forecast.
According to the tourism service, the open-air party on the beach promenade in Westerland has therefore been canceled. The fireworks display on Heligoland has also been canceled. The Cassen Eils shipping company's boat connections from Cuxhaven to Heligoland and vice versa are canceled on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Increased safety measures
Scandinavia is also affected by the stormy weather. Warnings and safety measures have been issued there too. In Denmark, emergency services have called for extra caution when handling fireworks. The recommended minimum distance for setting off fireworks near thatched roofs and flammable materials has been increased from 200 to 400 meters.
Although warnings have been issued in Stockholm for gale force winds and heavy snowfall in parts of the country, there is no indication that any fireworks displays have been canceled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
