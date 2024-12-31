Vorteilswelt
An end with a bang

Sex despite separation: model reveals world champion

Nachrichten
31.12.2024 10:07

They were a couple for six years and have two children. But in October, Argentina's world champion Enzo Fernández and his model girlfriend Valentina Cervantes broke up - but they still had sex together ...

The break-up of the Argentinian dream couple was atypical from the start. After all, it was Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez who, after six years and two children together, suddenly decided he wanted to "live alone", which is why he dumped his childhood sweetheart.

However, the 24-year-old influencer (2.1 million followers on Instagram) has not moved out. She has now revealed this to the Argentinian newspaper "La Nacion". She continued to share a table and bed with the Chelsea star for a whole ten days. When asked if they had sex with each other, she said quite openly: "Yes, some days. To say goodbye." 

"Do everything to make the children happy"
And the close contact is set to continue. "We will fly to London as a family on the 31st and spend the New Year together. We will do everything we can to make the children happy."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

