Swiss crew member dies in hospital

Graz public prosecutor's office investigating

The public prosecutor's office in Graz has opened an investigation to clarify the cause of the accident. As authority spokesman Hansjörg Bacher explained in response to an APA inquiry, an aviation expert has been appointed. The expert is to determine why the aircraft, which took off from Bucharest, produced so much smoke that the flight had to be aborted. The case is currently being investigated for negligent bodily harm, whereby the final criminal verdict depends largely on the results of the expert's report, according to Bacher.