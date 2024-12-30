Emergency landing in Graz
Swiss crew member dies in hospital
One week after the emergency landing of a Swiss aircraft at Graz Airport, a crew member who had been in a critical condition in intensive care since December 23rd has died in Graz Hospital. This was announced by the Swiss airline on Monday.
"It is with great sadness that we have to announce that we have lost a dear colleague after the emergency landing of LX1885 on December 23, 2024. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones of our colleague at this difficult time," the airline wrote on X (formerly Twitter) late on Monday evening.
The Swiss airline announced that the relatives of the deceased are being cared for by Swiss specialists in Graz. A second crew member, who was also last treated at Graz University Hospital, has since been able to leave the hospital.
"A black day for us all"
Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger was "deeply saddened and stunned", while his Executive Board colleague Oliver Buchhofer, who is responsible for operations, said: "It is a black day for us all." He emphasized that the company is now doing everything it can "to find the causes together with the responsible authorities. We have many questions and want answers to them."
The exact cause of the smoke has not yet been determined: "We want to fully clarify the causes of the smoke and the effects on passengers and our crew. Such investigations are time-consuming and require access to all data and technical information. This is not yet the case, as the authorities in Austria have been entrusted with the primary investigation," says Swiss.
Technical defect in the engine?
Based on the initial findings, a technical defect in one of the engines is still likely to be the cause. "Until we have reliable information, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any further details at the moment. Speculation is dubious in such cases," the statement continued.
Graz public prosecutor's office investigating
The public prosecutor's office in Graz has opened an investigation to clarify the cause of the accident. As authority spokesman Hansjörg Bacher explained in response to an APA inquiry, an aviation expert has been appointed. The expert is to determine why the aircraft, which took off from Bucharest, produced so much smoke that the flight had to be aborted. The case is currently being investigated for negligent bodily harm, whereby the final criminal verdict depends largely on the results of the expert's report, according to Bacher.
"Only a baby and its mother were crying"
There were 74 passengers and five crew members on board the Airbus A220-300 en route to Zurich when the incident occurred on the evening of December 23. The pilot had made the mayday emergency call and completed an emergency landing in Graz.
"It was extremely quiet on the plane. Only one baby and his mother were crying. The passengers held hands and prayed. The crew did a great job", reported Linda, an American, to the "Krone" on Christmas Eve during a local inspection at Graz Airport.
The passengers were evacuated from the plane via slides. "We've had forced landings before, but we've never had an operation of this magnitude," said Jürgen Löschnig, Managing Director of Graz Airport. A total of 17 injured people - four crew members and 13 passengers - had to be taken to hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.