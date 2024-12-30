Federal court upholds fine for Trump

Accusation of rape in a changing room

Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a changing room at the Bergdorf Goodman luxury department store in New York in 1996. The long-time columnist for Elle magazine first made her accusation public in 2019, when Trump was president. The Republican then accused Carroll of lying and declared that she was not his "type". In the years that followed, Trump repeatedly accused the journalist of inventing the sexual assault. He also referred to Carroll as a "crazy person".