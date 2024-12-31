A perfect start to the new year 2025

Without any

They really do exist: People who don't like celebrating New Year's Eve. The abstruse arguments of these uncomfortable contemporaries are usually based on a fundamentally negative attitude towards life in general. So what can you do? The best thing to do is to make use of technological achievements such as telecommunications and simply send a "Happy New Year!" or something similar and leave it at that. But if you are one of the grumpy anti-heroes yourself, you can rest assured that they are basically right: New Year's Eve, after Christmas, which is finally over again, is purely a capitalist firework display - and yes, the others basically know this too, but pretend not to.