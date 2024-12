ÖBB stop as an ecological showcase project

ÖBB has already opted for a very environmentally friendly design for the "Park & Ride" area: The substructure for 40 car parking spaces consists of various layers of gravel and crushed stone. Cavities between the stones were filled with high-quality soil. This provides the plants with sufficient nutrients. Rain and surface water can seep into the subsoil and is stored for later dry periods. This water storage also relieves the burden on the sewage system during heavy rainfall.