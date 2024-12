The police patrol actually only wanted to carry out a routine check on the Mercedes at the Bahnhofsgürtel at around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday. However, the driver did not stop, but sped off in a southerly direction - pursued by the officers. The journey took him along Kärntner Straße, Vinzenz-Muchitsch-Gasse and Kapellenstraße. There, the man finally lost control of his car, which hit the front of a tree and was completely damaged.