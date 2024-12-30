Diesel more expensive than petrol for the third year in a row

Drivers are also currently paying around 3.5 cents more for a liter of diesel. "Due to the rising price of CO2 and the higher CO2 content per liter of diesel, we will probably have to get used to this picture on the price display boards," the ÖAMTC points out. At present, around one in five newly registered cars in Austria still has a diesel or diesel hybrid engine, but around half of all car owners in Austria still fill up with diesel fuel.