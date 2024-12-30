Costs to rise in 2025
Diesel more expensive than petrol for the third year in a row
In 2024, the price of petrol fell by around one percent (two cents) compared to the previous year, while diesel became around three percent (four cents) cheaper. Nevertheless, at €1.596 per liter on average for the year, diesel remained more expensive than petrol, which cost an average of €1.569. This is the third year in a row that diesel has been more expensive than petrol.
Drivers are also currently paying around 3.5 cents more for a liter of diesel. "Due to the rising price of CO2 and the higher CO2 content per liter of diesel, we will probably have to get used to this picture on the price display boards," the ÖAMTC points out. At present, around one in five newly registered cars in Austria still has a diesel or diesel hybrid engine, but around half of all car owners in Austria still fill up with diesel fuel.
Filling up cheaper at the weekend
2024 showed that filling up at the weekend is cheaper than in the middle of the week: "Sundays were usually particularly cheap, with savings of around four cents compared to the most expensive day of the week." You don't have to 'drive out' on Sunday, as a price increase is only possible from Monday afternoon.
Higher CO2 pricing in 2025
But what will happen for drivers in 2025? At the turn of the year, the national CO2 price will rise from 45 to 55 euros per tonne of CO2. At the pumps, this means an increase of around three cents, but diesel will be hit harder due to the higher CO2 content per liter. Overall, the CO2 costs in 2025, including VAT, will account for 15 cents of the pump price for petrol and 16.5 cents for diesel.
