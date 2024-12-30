“We have to solve this situation like professionals”

Friday's 1:6 loss at home against Vorarlberg, previously winless in Salzburg, was just as subterranean. The champions lacked everything - there is no excuse for this anemic performance. But there is an obligation to do much better again today in front of their own fans against bottom club Innsbruck. "That was the worst game we've ever played. We have to deal with this situation like professionals," said Oliver David and his coaching team, who are determined to turn the right screws.