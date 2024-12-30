Bulls after debacle:
“We have to solve this situation like professionals”
After their bloodless performance against Vorarlberg, the only thing the Bulls can do against Innsbruck is make amends. The Salzburgers want to save the end of the year with fireworks against Innsbruck.
A year ago, the 1:7 home defeat against Pustertal two days before Christmas set the Bulls' Advent wreath alight.
Friday's 1:6 loss at home against Vorarlberg, previously winless in Salzburg, was just as subterranean. The champions lacked everything - there is no excuse for this anemic performance. But there is an obligation to do much better again today in front of their own fans against bottom club Innsbruck. "That was the worst game we've ever played. We have to deal with this situation like professionals," said Oliver David and his coaching team, who are determined to turn the right screws.
The champions have constantly been on a rollercoaster between victory and defeat in their last seven games. Particularly disconcerting: they are last in penalty-killing.
Ice hockey league at seven
It will be interesting to see how Salzburg's fans react to the defeat in the last game of the year. So far, the Bulls have averaged 2728 spectators at home. And are therefore pretty much on course for the ice hockey league (see statistics).
Spectators in Europe's leagues
LeagueGamesTotalAverage
- DEL (D) 177 1,321,321 7465
- National League (Sz) 195 1,401,902 7189
- SHL (Sd) 175 1,141,295 6521
- Extraliga (Tch) 185 1,046,495 5656
- Liiga (Fin) 251 1,099,822 4381
- EIHL (GB) 92320,528 3484
- ICE Hockey League 169472,355 2795
- Ligue Magnus (Fr) 154382,924 2486
- Extraliga (Slk) 160386,365 2414
- Eliteserien (Nor) 122231,300 1895 Source. DEL; as of December 15, 2024
This puts the ICEHL in seventh place in a European comparison. The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) is at the top, followed by Switzerland and Sweden.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.