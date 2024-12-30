Obertauern ski resort
Parking on the Tauern is becoming more and more of a problem
The range of pistes on offer is extensive, and in terms of price, the resort is ahead of the rest. There is just one problem that often arises: In Obertauern, winter sports enthusiasts are often desperate to find a free parking space for their car.
On beautiful winter days, you have to be lucky to find a parking space in Obertauern. Winter sports enthusiasts who want to spend a day skiing on the Tauern and travel there by car have recently had to be early. Otherwise there was no parking space left. Only last Saturday was there a few spaces in the lift parking lots in the morning. But only because the traffic jam on the Tauern freeway prevented many people from skiing on the Tauern.
Wild parking causes problems
While many hotels have fixed parking spaces for their guests, it is mainly day guests who fill the available spaces. In addition to skiers, it is increasingly ski tourers who use the slopes free of charge, especially during off-season periods and in winters with little snow. Official parking spaces quickly fill up, and wild parking along the main road is becoming more and more of a problem on the Tauern.
"We've thought through practically everything, but haven't found a solution yet," says Klaus Steinlechner, Managing Director of the lift association. Both parking fees and stricter controls are out of the question. Many a skier willing to pay has been sent away again due to a lack of free parking spaces. Attempts for parking garages or underground garages for day guests have been made time and again. But so far without success.
