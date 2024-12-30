Parking on the Tauern is becoming more and more of a problem

On beautiful winter days, you have to be lucky to find a parking space in Obertauern. Winter sports enthusiasts who want to spend a day skiing on the Tauern and travel there by car have recently had to be early. Otherwise there was no parking space left. Only last Saturday was there a few spaces in the lift parking lots in the morning. But only because the traffic jam on the Tauern freeway prevented many people from skiing on the Tauern.