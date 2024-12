Stadlober finishes in eighth place in Dobbiaco

Teresa Stadlober did well on Sunday with an eighth place in this year's shortened Tour de Ski in cross-country skiing. The 31-year-old from Salzburg was 23.7 seconds slower than Jessica Diggins in the 15 km mass start race in classic style in Dobbiaco. The US American won in 42:23.6 minutes, 0.5 seconds ahead of Finland's Kerrtu Niskanen and 0.7 seconds ahead of Astrid Oeyre Slind (NOR). In the overall standings, Stadlober is in tenth place, 1:40 minutes behind Diggins. "I've never started a race from 59th position before and that's why I had to cover a few extra meters to the start line. Of course, it was a bit hectic at the start, with lots of stop-and-go phases. On the first long climb, I took advantage of the moment and made up a lot of places. That was important so that I could join the first group right away," says Stadlober.