Priority for e-cars: Swiss Post sells old vans

Fleet grows by up to 1000 e-vehicles per year

Swiss Post is working flat out to convert its fleet to electric vehicles. According to the company, up to 1,000 new e-vehicles are added every year: from e-bikes to e-cargo bikes, e-mopeds and e-trikes to e-transporters. By 2030, the entire delivery fleet, which comprises 10,000 vehicles, will be converted to electric drive. Swiss Post's transport logistics trucks run on the renewable fuel HVO. HVO is produced from waste, fats, vegetable residues and vegetable oils.