Professional gang on the move
Four burglaries reported in just 24 hours
According to the initial assessment of the victims and investigators, they are foreign professionals who are active in the Schärding area. There have been four burglaries within 24 hours. One crime scene has now been raided by the crooks for the third time. And the burglars are clever, testing out whether the police will come before they take the loot.
They are apparently professional gangs of burglars from abroad who have been active in the Innviertel region for months and cause a great deal of damage during their raids. However, the population usually only notices if someone is affected themselves or happens to pass by a property where signs of burglary are still visible the day after. This is because the police apparently do not give any advance warning to potentially endangered owners. And they are also tight-lipped when it comes to the media, justifying this with: "The investigations must not be jeopardized!" As the "Krone" has now learned, there were four break-ins or attempted break-ins within 24 hours last weekend in Schärding and the surrounding area alone.
Hotel and restaurant as crime scenes
In addition to a country hotel in St. Florian near Schärding, the "Land-lebt-auf" restaurant in Suben, which had already been hit three times by crooks since August, was also affected. The perpetrators proceeded cunningly, first smashing the entrance door and then waiting around an hour to see if the police would arrive. After everything remained quiet, they returned, ransacked the rooms and took a safe. Their car had stolen license plates from Passau, but they had Slovenian license plates from Maribor in the trunk.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
