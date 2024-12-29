Four burglaries reported in just 24 hours

They are apparently professional gangs of burglars from abroad who have been active in the Innviertel region for months and cause a great deal of damage during their raids. However, the population usually only notices if someone is affected themselves or happens to pass by a property where signs of burglary are still visible the day after. This is because the police apparently do not give any advance warning to potentially endangered owners. And they are also tight-lipped when it comes to the media, justifying this with: "The investigations must not be jeopardized!" As the "Krone" has now learned, there were four break-ins or attempted break-ins within 24 hours last weekend in Schärding and the surrounding area alone.