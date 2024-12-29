“Golf has the wrong image”

Salzburg golf needed a breath of fresh air! And he wants to provide it: Karl Czernin. The 32-year-old has already experienced a lot in his younger years, studied in Prague and London and pursued a professional tennis career before that. "I used to train every day with Dominic Thiem at Günter Bresnik. I then lost interest due to an injury," recalls the Viennese, who only got into golf later. A job at the Murhof Group brought him to Salzburg, and he has been President of the association since this year. "That was actually a total coincidence," says Czernin. However, Vice President Birgit Huber clarifies: "We wanted a young and ambitious boss. We are therefore delighted that Karl is with us."