Salzburg's president:
“Golf has the wrong image”
Karl Czernin has been President of the Salzburg Golf Association since this year. The 32-year-old spoke to the "Krone" newspaper about his visions, why playing golf is no more expensive than going to the gym, the sport's public image and former tennis superstar Dominic Thiem.
Salzburg golf needed a breath of fresh air! And he wants to provide it: Karl Czernin. The 32-year-old has already experienced a lot in his younger years, studied in Prague and London and pursued a professional tennis career before that. "I used to train every day with Dominic Thiem at Günter Bresnik. I then lost interest due to an injury," recalls the Viennese, who only got into golf later. A job at the Murhof Group brought him to Salzburg, and he has been President of the association since this year. "That was actually a total coincidence," says Czernin. However, Vice President Birgit Huber clarifies: "We wanted a young and ambitious boss. We are therefore delighted that Karl is with us."
His biggest goal during his time in office is to get many more people involved in sport. How will he achieve this? "It has to be cool for young people to play golf. There are several ideas. The future will generally lie in nine-hole courses, because hardly anyone has time to play 18 holes anymore. Social integration is also particularly important to me. It's much more fun in a group, so we also need to offer several options."
40 euros a month
For Czernin, however, the biggest disruptive factor for increasing membership numbers is the wrong public image of the sport. Golf is still generally seen as a game for the rich. The President knows: "Golf has the wrong image. Nowadays, it's almost more expensive to go to the gym than to go to the golf course. Here in Rif, you can play for around 40 euros a month. People need to realize that times have changed and that it is affordable to be a member of a club."
The DP World Tour tournament taking place at Gut Altentann in 2025 should provide an incentive for those interested in Salzburg. "We hope that many spectators will think that they want to give the sport a try afterwards," says Czernin. "For us, this event is the highlight of the year."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
