Ready for the Koralm Railway
New access road to Kühnsdorf station completed
The new route has been completed. ÖBB and the municipality invested 250,000 euros. The new section is a direct connection - shortening the route into the local area.
An important connecting road from the new train station in Kühnsdorf with a Park & Ride facility in the direction of Kühnsdorf-Mitte to Leitgebstraße has been completed. The 250,000 euro upgrade was carried out by the municipality and the Federal Railways. "This is the last construction lot in the expansion of the Koralm Railway," says Eberndorf's mayor Wolfgang Stefitz.
This is a very important connection in the course of the Koralm Railway expansion. It is a direct route to Kühnsdorf Mitte.
Vizebürgermeister Friedrich Wintschnig
The section is a direct connection and massively shortens the route to the Kühnsdorf-Mitte settlement area. The section of around 700 meters has been built in recent months. Stefitz: "A footpath and cycle path has been built parallel to the new connecting road and street lighting has also been installed."
District heating and fiber optics
As part of the road construction, the market town of Eberndorf has also extended the water supply for the area. Empty pipes for the Kühnsdorf district heating system and for broadband internet via BIG have also been laid. Deputy Mayor Friedrich Wintschnig: "It's great that we've managed to maintain and open this useful shortcut."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.