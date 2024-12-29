Vorteilswelt
Ready for the Koralm Railway

New access road to Kühnsdorf station completed

Nachrichten
29.12.2024 12:00

The new route has been completed. ÖBB and the municipality invested 250,000 euros. The new section is a direct connection - shortening the route into the local area.

0 Kommentare

An important connecting road from the new train station in Kühnsdorf with a Park & Ride facility in the direction of Kühnsdorf-Mitte to Leitgebstraße has been completed. The 250,000 euro upgrade was carried out by the municipality and the Federal Railways. "This is the last construction lot in the expansion of the Koralm Railway," says Eberndorf's mayor Wolfgang Stefitz.

Zitat Icon

This is a very important connection in the course of the Koralm Railway expansion. It is a direct route to Kühnsdorf Mitte.

Vizebürgermeister Friedrich Wintschnig

The section is a direct connection and massively shortens the route to the Kühnsdorf-Mitte settlement area. The section of around 700 meters has been built in recent months. Stefitz: "A footpath and cycle path has been built parallel to the new connecting road and street lighting has also been installed."

District heating and fiber optics
As part of the road construction, the market town of Eberndorf has also extended the water supply for the area. Empty pipes for the Kühnsdorf district heating system and for broadband internet via BIG have also been laid. Deputy Mayor Friedrich Wintschnig: "It's great that we've managed to maintain and open this useful shortcut."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerlinde Schager
