Slalom at Semmering from 10.30 am LIVE

Surprising, but true: Katharina Liensberger leads the thinned-out field of participants as the most successful skier in the Semmering slalom. None of the remaining competitors in the World Cup have won more often than the 2021 World Champion, who has triumphed three times in the World Cup. The Vorarlberg native does not want to overestimate the fact that her chances of success have increased due to the absences of the injured Mikaela Shiffrin (62 wins) and Petra Vlhova (22).