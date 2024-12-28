Good vibes, conveyed by the “Voices”

The traditional concert at the turn of the year was therefore Peböck's first complete concert, and he mastered it with aplomb. It is simply breathtaking what these young people - around one hundred ladies and gentlemen filled the stage of the Kulturbühne AmBach on Friday evening - achieve. They sing across all musical styles and in a wide variety of languages - including Church Slavonic, Estonian and Afrikaans. And they do it all by heart, always with choreographic show elements. Nobody in the audience, which includes everyone from schoolchildren to grandmothers, is guaranteed to be bored. Everyone gets their money's worth, whether they are lovers of religious chants, whether Rachmaninov, Gesualdo or African, or friends of contemplative contemplations of nature, such as "Morgenrot" (Robert Pracht) or "Abend" (Estonian "Öhtul", by Pärt Uusberg).