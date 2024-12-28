Vorteilswelt
Concert in Götzis

Good vibes, conveyed by the “Voices”

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 16:25

The Vorarlberg regional youth choir "Voices" was once again on the road to success in 2024. The traditional concert at the turn of the year on Friday evening in Götzis' "AmBach" was a hit.

0 Kommentare

Whether at the Bregenz Festival together with the Bochabela String Orchestra or at the international choir competition in Limburg-Lindenholzhausen (Germany) - the provincial youth choir "Voices" always knows how to inspire and win prizes. Voices was founded in 2003 by Oscar Egle, who passed the baton to Paul Butscher in 2021. However, in mid-2024, Jakob Peböck, who was just thirty years old and had once been a choir member himself, took over as conductor.

The traditional concert at the turn of the year was therefore Peböck's first complete concert, and he mastered it with aplomb. It is simply breathtaking what these young people - around one hundred ladies and gentlemen filled the stage of the Kulturbühne AmBach on Friday evening - achieve. They sing across all musical styles and in a wide variety of languages - including Church Slavonic, Estonian and Afrikaans. And they do it all by heart, always with choreographic show elements. Nobody in the audience, which includes everyone from schoolchildren to grandmothers, is guaranteed to be bored. Everyone gets their money's worth, whether they are lovers of religious chants, whether Rachmaninov, Gesualdo or African, or friends of contemplative contemplations of nature, such as "Morgenrot" (Robert Pracht) or "Abend" (Estonian "Öhtul", by Pärt Uusberg).

Young people united in their enthusiasm for music. (Bild: Vibrant Voices)
Young people united in their enthusiasm for music.
(Bild: Vibrant Voices)

Modern and refined
And of course these young people like to sing their pop songs, but in sophisticated arrangements. And there is Julia Schelling, who sings soprano and has created some of these arrangements. She conducts one of them, and with her three colleagues from the "FOUMATION" she also offers solo versions.

"Vibrant Voices" was the title of this program, and it came across as vibrant, namely full of energy. Three encores, the last one in the foyer, bid farewell to the enthusiastic audience. This concert could also be heard on Saturday, and on Sunday the "Vibrant Voices" will sing again in the Angelika Kaufmann Hall in Schwarzenberg, where, if you are lucky, you might still be able to get a ticket.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anna Mika
Anna Mika
