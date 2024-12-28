Hofer casts his vote on January 10

At the same time, Hofer announced that he would be casting his vote at the Pinkafeld municipal office in the late afternoon on January 10. "The early election day was introduced in Burgenland to offer the population more flexibility when voting and to increase voter turnout. I am specifically concerned with the latter," emphasizes the FPÖ top candidate. He is calling for active voter participation. Anyone who does not want to get ahead of themselves will have the opportunity to do so on January 19. The outcome is expected to be even more exciting than usual this time.