First election day
Hofer casts his vote on January 10
Like thousands of Burgenlanders, the FPÖ candidate is casting his vote early.
In fact, Burgenland is now facing the shortest election campaign ever. From January 2 to 6, 2025, one party in the state parliament will officially open the election campaign almost every day. From the point of view of the political groups, there is not much time left until the early ballot on 10 January to win the hearts of the 250,399 eligible voters.
Experienced political observers assume that almost a third of all Burgenlanders will go to the polls on January 10 or make use of the postal vote. One of these is the leading candidate of the Freedom Party, Norbert Hofer. He has already been on the road throughout the country for two months. His big FPÖ election kick-off will take place on January 3 in the Oberschützen cultural center.
At the same time, Hofer announced that he would be casting his vote at the Pinkafeld municipal office in the late afternoon on January 10. "The early election day was introduced in Burgenland to offer the population more flexibility when voting and to increase voter turnout. I am specifically concerned with the latter," emphasizes the FPÖ top candidate. He is calling for active voter participation. Anyone who does not want to get ahead of themselves will have the opportunity to do so on January 19. The outcome is expected to be even more exciting than usual this time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
