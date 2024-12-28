Was 105 years old
Oldest Pearl Harbor survivor dies
He was the oldest survivor of the Japanese attack on the US base at Pearl Harbor in the Second World War: former radio operator Warren "Red" Upton has now died at the age of 105.
After a short stay in hospital, he passed away on Christmas Day surrounded by his family, the Pacific Historic Parks organization announced on Facebook.
According to the message, Upton served on the battleship USS Utah. When it was hit by two torpedoes and began to capsize, he was able to swim to the island of Ford Island in the bay with other comrades. 58 crew members lost their lives.
Only 15 other known survivors
After the war, Upton returned home and started a family. His wife Gene died in 2018. Upton was the last survivor of the crew of the USS Utah.
According to the US military newspaper "Stars an Stripes", there are only 15 other known survivors of the attack, in which 2335 US military personnel lost their lives.
On December 7, 1941, the Japanese naval air forces attacked the US Pacific fleet anchored at Pearl Harbor south of Honolulu (Hawaii). The following day, the hitherto neutral USA declared war on the Empire of Japan.
