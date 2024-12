Housing and rental assistance: who is responsible and when?

Christopher S. has to pay 763 euros a month for his cooperative apartment. When he still had a well-paid job, this wasn't a problem - until he lost it. It was not only difficult to find a job, but also to maintain his living costs. So the Viennese man applied to MA 50 for housing benefit, only to be turned down a few weeks later - the reason: his monthly income of 1084 euros in AMS money was too low for the benefit. This would require 1155 euros. He therefore has 71 euros too little to receive a total of around 62 euros in aid. "That 62 euros wouldn't be much, but it definitely makes a difference," explains S.