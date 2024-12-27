At the end of last year, Kriechmayr did not make it into the top three in either of the two Bormio races, finishing fourth in the downhill and fifth in the super-G, respectively. In the final training on Friday, the Upper Austrian did not achieve a meaningful result in the rankings as he had to retire early due to a heavy fall by Cyprien Sarrazin, who had started directly in front of him. "I was only unable to test one corner," said the 33-year-old calmly. He was riding at full speed with good material. "I'm not one of the favorites, but I'm ready."