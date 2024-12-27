Here in the live ticker:
The men's Alpine World Cup year traditionally comes to an end with the Bormio races. Today the downhill is on the program. We will be reporting live from 11.30 a.m. - see ticker below.
Austria's speed department is hoping for a turnaround in the downhill on Saturday (11.30 am), as the ÖSV skiers have been chasing a podium place in vain so far this World Championship season. After all, the Stelvio has often been good ground for red-white-red. In the super-G (Sunday, 11.30 a.m.), Lukas Feurstein has made a name for himself as third in Beaver Creek, but the Vorarlberg native will not be taking part following a hand operation.
At the end of last year, Kriechmayr did not make it into the top three in either of the two Bormio races, finishing fourth in the downhill and fifth in the super-G, respectively. In the final training on Friday, the Upper Austrian did not achieve a meaningful result in the rankings as he had to retire early due to a heavy fall by Cyprien Sarrazin, who had started directly in front of him. "I was only unable to test one corner," said the 33-year-old calmly. He was riding at full speed with good material. "I'm not one of the favorites, but I'm ready."
However, the veteran put the analysis of his performance into perspective. "If it takes someone else apart like that, there are more important things," Kriechmayr said, referring to Sarrazin's crash. It is important to go all out. "That's more pleasant in terms of tension." His team-mate Daniel Hemetsberger finished in ninth place (+1.52), saying that he did not back down at the crash site. "It was a driving mistake (by Sarrazin, ed.). That's the only thing that interests me. That's why I skied in normally."
Striedinger: "Bormio is no child's birthday party"
Otmar Striedinger, the best Austrian in eleventh place the day before and 29th this time (+3.09 sec.), emphasized that a lot will depend on the right choice of material. "It's very different - icy and bumpy, but also aggressive in many places. Like every year, Bormio is no children's birthday party, it gets down to business," said the Carinthian about the almost two-minute run. The 33-year-old saved energy in the lower section during the dress rehearsal. "This year I feel more comfortable on the Stelvio and want to step on the gas," said Striedinger.
After the first two race weekends, which didn't go so well, the team is standing together. Striedinger: "We have a good spirit and will certainly continue on our path - hopefully soon successfully." The younger members of the team should also contribute to this, including Stefan Eichberger, who finished sixth in the downhill in Bormio. With bib number 56, the Styrian skied to 21st place on Friday (+2.41), his teammates Stefan Rieser (18th/+2.26) and Vincent Wieser (19th/+2.32) were slightly faster.
Here are the intermediate results:
Canadian Alexander ahead in final training
Stefan Babinsky (+0.84) finished third behind Canada's Cameron Alexander and Switzerland's Stefan Rogentin (+0.53), making him the first ÖSV hopeful. "I tried to step on the gas to see how it felt," said the Styrian. His feeling on the "difficult, crisp and demanding course" was good. ÖSV head coach Marko Pfeifer is relying primarily on Kriechmayr for the podium and is also hoping for Babinsky. "The youngsters shouldn't take pointless risks, the goals should be set smaller." In any case, his team is thin on the ground due to absences.
Sarrazin was one of the favorites on the start list. He had won the Thursday training session and won the downhill last year. Over the course of the season, he followed this up with triumphs in both Kitzbühel downhill races, among others. He only missed out on victory in the discipline classification by 42 points. The 30-year-old took off as he entered the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the hard piste from a great height. Sarrazin slid down the steep slope motionless, cut the safety net with his skis and was taken to hospital by helicopter.
