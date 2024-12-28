Vouchers, exchange
Rush on the stores after Christmas
Redeeming vouchers, exchanging unwanted gifts, using the days off to run errands: Many people are drawn to the stores after the festive period, as was the case yesterday in Innsbruck.
"It's really tough today," says an employee, looking at the queue that has formed in front of the checkout at a technology store in Innsbruck. It's not exactly a relaxed first working day after Christmas for her and her colleagues. Several customers are also waiting at the service counter. It is particularly busy at the stand for registering new smartphones, where four employees are serving customers. "There are simply a lot of people off at the moment, and of course they are using the time to go shopping," explains the employee.
Days off must be used
This also applies to Hans-Peter and his daughters Anja and Theresa, who are trying on ski helmets in a nearby sports store. "Not because of Christmas," explains the father, "Theresa needs a new one. And now that I'm off work, I have time to do it."
Many people feel the same way. So those who work in the stores don't get bored. "The boss doesn't have time right now, there's a lot to do," they explain when we ask. After all, the customers want to be served. However, neither employees nor customers make a hectic impression; both sides were probably prepared for a little hustle and bustle.
Fire department in action in the parking lot
Things are also civilized in the DEZ shopping center parking lot, although finding a free parking space can be a challenge. The fire department helps here by regulating the traffic.
Inside the shopping center, many people stroll through the aisles, families with children, couples, groups of friends. Not all the stores are busy, but one clothing store on the second floor certainly is. Perhaps it's the discount signs in the window displays that are tempting. "There's a lot of exchanging going on," a sales clerk tells us, "but not much buying. Many are just browsing today."
Nice weather probably puts a damper on things
The employees still have plenty to do. "It's stressful, but it has been for weeks. It will continue until around Epiphany, then it will slowly slow down." The rush does not come as a surprise to the employees. And: "I would have expected even more, but the weather is probably too nice for that today."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
