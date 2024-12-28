Rush on the stores after Christmas

"It's really tough today," says an employee, looking at the queue that has formed in front of the checkout at a technology store in Innsbruck. It's not exactly a relaxed first working day after Christmas for her and her colleagues. Several customers are also waiting at the service counter. It is particularly busy at the stand for registering new smartphones, where four employees are serving customers. "There are simply a lot of people off at the moment, and of course they are using the time to go shopping," explains the employee.