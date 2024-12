When non-experts meet on the slopes …

At around 8.50 a.m., an inexperienced snowboarder started to slide down a 200-metre-long flat section in the direction of the Madrisella lift. Behind her was a 61-year-old skier, who was also anything but an expert in his field. Due to the snowboarder's uncontrolled skiing style, the two skiers got in each other's way - the skier skied over the woman's board, caught one of her skis in a safety net and was thrown over 20 meters down the slope together with the net before coming to rest unconscious in the snow. The ski, which had come loose immediately, flew directly into the snowboarder's face.