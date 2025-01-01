Reading adventures
Stinkelpinkel, fartball and the soccer academy
Stinkelpinkel forward, another goal! The forest dwellers play fartball for the first time and Yao makes it to the soccer academy. This month we visit our reading pass partner "Jumpdome". All videos at www.kidskrone.at
Hello dear reading foxes! After letting off steam on the ski slopes last month, this time we're jumping around the Jumpdome. Reading uncle Christian has chosen two exciting books about scoring goals - and I can tell you one thing, fartball is going to be one of my favorite games. You can browse through a book in peace and quiet.
Adventures of Stinkelpinkel
Our ABC reading video is all about a very special game in the forest arena. Soccer means fun, scoring goals and cheering! Stinkelpinkel thinks all that is terrible! He'd much rather play fartball! So his animal friends decide to start a fartball tournament with little Stinkelpinkel in the forest arena. This special match is all about booing and not scoring a goal.
Exciting soccer adventures
Once again, the fantastic soccer player Yao dribbles past the opposing striker and - GOAL! The young footballer plays for a small club and is well on his way to becoming a professional. One day, a talent scout turns up at Yao's parents' door and tells them that the aspiring footballer has been offered a place at the soccer school.
Largest indoor trampoline in the world
"Since our expansion in 2023, we have been the largest indoor trampoline hall in the whole of Austria with 5,000 square meters," Fabienne from Jump Dome Klagenfurt tells me. Reading uncle Christian and I really let off steam! By the way, schools and clubs get a very special rate, and you can also celebrate birthdays. That made reading uncle Christian very happy - because it's his birthday soon. Under the motto "Anyone can jump", Fabienne promises great fun for the young and young at heart. "One of our highlights is the largest indoor trampoline in the world with a surface area of 56.25m²," says Fabienne proudly. So - fill out your reading pass and visit the Jump Dome, and don't forget to watch our videos on kidskrone .
Wave wave wave your Theo
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
