The changing times in Vienna captured in pictures

Unobstructed and obstructed view from Ballhausplatz

Ballhausplatz is home to both the Federal Chancellery and the Office of the Federal President and can therefore confidently be described as the center of power of the Republic, although the Foreign Ministry moved around the corner in 2005. The gap left by the building in 1950 is now filled by the Ministry of the Interior; before that, there was a clear view of the high-rise building in Herrengasse. Incidentally, when it was built in 1932, it was the tallest residential building in Vienna.