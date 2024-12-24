He died at the age of 84
Mourning for the Carinthian artist Franz Moro
Franz Moro, the multi-award-winning artist and art educator, curator and former vice president of the Carinthian Art Association, born in Klagenfurt in 1940, has died at the age of 84.
The painter Franz Moro felt at home in the south, as the Kunstverein Kärnten writes in the introductory text about the Carinthian artist. This is because the south of Austria and its neighboring countries offered the artist, who was born in Klagenfurt in 1940, the attitude to life that he needed for his artistic work. He studied painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna under Albert Paris Gütersloh.
In 1959, he founded the literary-cultural circle "Die Gruft" - together with the actor Horst Eder, the painter Ewald Kolland and the journalist Nino Blatnik. The "Gruft" performed readings with G. Lampersberg, H.C. Artmann, Konrad Bayer... for the first time in Klagenfurt. were performed.
Moro was a member of the Carinthian Art Association and Vice President for many years. As an art educator, he introduced generations to art.
As the Kunstverein emphasizes, Franz Moro was one of those who bypassed the so-called metropolises, firmly convinced that art can also be created outside the centers and that it necessarily fits into a local art scene and leaves its mark on it.
Now he has died at the age of 84. "With his passing, Carinthia has lost an outstanding personality whose work radiated far beyond the borders of our province," said Governor Peter Kaiser, Head of Cultural Affairs.
