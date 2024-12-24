Outing at Christmas
One last time with the daughters to the Christ Child
The angels made it possible: what sounds like a Christmas story actually happened in Steyr thanks to the wish fulfillers of the "Rolling Angels" association. Hermine, a seriously ill woman, was once again able to experience a Christmas outing in the company of her two daughters.
Christmas time is often particularly difficult for seriously ill people. This is also the case for Mrs. Hermine from Ried im Traunkreis - she has been confined to her bed in a nursing home for some time. Her greatest wish: to spend another day with her children in a Christmas atmosphere.
Carer got the ball rolling
When a carer heard this, she immediately contacted the volunteer wish fulfillers from the "Rolling Angels" association. They arrived shortly afterwards, and off they went to the nativity scene exhibition in Steyr, where the elderly lady was already expected by her two daughters. The organizers had arranged a wonderful free guided tour for the three women, which not only made Mrs. Hermione's eyes light up.
Pilgrimage church visited
The tour then continued to the Steyr-Christkindl pilgrimage church, which was also visited in detail. Mrs. Hermine repeatedly emphasized how happy she was to be able to experience all of this with her daughters by her side.
Contacts all the way to the top
But the highlight of the Christmas excursion was still to come: a lady from the nativity scene association had heard that Mrs. Hermine had never met the Steyr Christ Child and used her contacts. So it was back to the city.
The Christ Child also visited
When the doors of the "Engelmobil" opened, it stood before Mrs. Hermine like an apparition: the Steyr Christ Child, in person and in all his glory. Tears welled up in the lady's eyes. When asked what she wanted for Christmas, Mrs. Hermine replied: "What do I want? Health, otherwise nothing at all..."
Beautiful and exciting moments
After a while, the Christ Child had to move on and it was time for Mrs. Hermine to go back to the nursing home. On the journey, she was still talking about the many beautiful and exciting moments she had been able to experience with her daughters thanks to the wish granters. We hope that Mrs. Hermine's wish will come true!
