State of emergency
You have to work hard on Christmas Eve
Many people also have to work on Christmas Eve to ensure that life goes its way. For many Carinthian Spar employees, work even starts at midnight!
In addition to emergency services, doctors and nursing staff, the hard-working employees of the supermarkets are also on almost constant duty at Christmas time. While most of us are unwrapping presents on December 24th, many still have to work. Countless Carinthians rush to the stores until the last minute to do their shopping for the festive meal and the holidays. And once again, the patience of the sales clerks is put to the test.
Special opening from 6 o'clock in the morning
Breaded chicken, schnitzel, fish, meat, sausages and salads in all sorts of variations can be found in the display cases as early as 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve. "My shift starts at three in the morning," says a Spar saleswoman. "Everything has to be prepared. I like doing it. We opened at six o'clock." Of course, the lady also has a family at home. They had to wait a bit for their mom on Christmas Eve. Former Austrian Football Association President Klaus Mitterdorfer also turned the corner at 6.30 a.m. and did his final shopping.
It all started at midnight
However, many supermarket employees started work at midnight - as goods had to be freshly delivered, accepted and sorted.
Bakers make Christmas cookies, and bus drivers and refuse collectors are also on duty on Christmas Eve. Even in the early hours of the morning. "Around 50 people are on duty," says department head Sandra Wassermann.
Thanks to everyone for their efforts!
