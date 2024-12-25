Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

State of emergency

You have to work hard on Christmas Eve

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 08:00

Many people also have to work on Christmas Eve to ensure that life goes its way. For many Carinthian Spar employees, work even starts at midnight!

0 Kommentare

In addition to emergency services, doctors and nursing staff, the hard-working employees of the supermarkets are also on almost constant duty at Christmas time. While most of us are unwrapping presents on December 24th, many still have to work. Countless Carinthians rush to the stores until the last minute to do their shopping for the festive meal and the holidays. And once again, the patience of the sales clerks is put to the test.

The checkouts at Interspar in Klagenfurt were already full at 6.30 am. (Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
The checkouts at Interspar in Klagenfurt were already full at 6.30 am.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
Many bus drivers were also working on Christmas Eve. (Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
Many bus drivers were also working on Christmas Eve.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
The garbage collection service was in action early in the morning. (Bild: Schiel Andreas)
The garbage collection service was in action early in the morning.
(Bild: Schiel Andreas)

Special opening from 6 o'clock in the morning
Breaded chicken, schnitzel, fish, meat, sausages and salads in all sorts of variations can be found in the display cases as early as 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve. "My shift starts at three in the morning," says a Spar saleswoman. "Everything has to be prepared. I like doing it. We opened at six o'clock." Of course, the lady also has a family at home. They had to wait a bit for their mom on Christmas Eve. Former Austrian Football Association President Klaus Mitterdorfer also turned the corner at 6.30 a.m. and did his final shopping.

It all started at midnight
However, many supermarket employees started work at midnight - as goods had to be freshly delivered, accepted and sorted.

Bakers make Christmas cookies, and bus drivers and refuse collectors are also on duty on Christmas Eve. Even in the early hours of the morning. "Around 50 people are on duty," says department head Sandra Wassermann.

Thanks to everyone for their efforts!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf