Modern “GPS device” in the fight against lung cancer

Relief for anesthesia teams

The hospital in Waidhofen an der Ybbs has also recently invested a lot of money. It was used to set new standards in anesthesia. Four new, state-of-the-art anesthesia machines have now been put into operation. They increase patient safety and make the staff's work easier at the same time. "The integrated digital ventilation technology and intuitive software minimize the necessary user interaction. This gives us anaesthetists more time to concentrate on the direct care and monitoring of anaesthetized patients," explains Simon Steinbacher, Head Physician. The ventilation technology, which is particularly gentle on the lungs, is also innovative.