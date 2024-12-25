Improved diagnostics
Modern “GPS device” in the fight against lung cancer
"Lung Vision" greatly improves the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. The state-of-the-art device is now being used for the first time in Austria at Krems Hospital.
Early detection is crucial in the fight against cancer in order to be able to treat it quickly. An important milestone has now been set at Krems Hospital. On the initiative of head physician Peter Errhalt, the hospital has invested in the "Lung Vision" system. This state-of-the-art device works like a GPS for the lungs and helps doctors to find potentially malignant changes with extreme precision.
Precise identification
"By using the 'Lung Vision' device, we can identify potential tumor foci even earlier and more precisely, thereby further improving the chances of successful treatment," explains Errhalt. At the same time, the patient's health is also protected because the radiation exposure is significantly reduced.
"Lung Vision" is being used throughout Austria for the first time, emphasizes Ludwig Schleritzko, the provincial councillor responsible for the hospitals: "We are proud that this is happening here in Krems. With this investment, the hospital is strengthening its central importance in pneumology. It is the only certified lung cancer center in the state and only one of three in Austria. Last year, 380 lung cancer patients were treated here.
Relief for anesthesia teams
The hospital in Waidhofen an der Ybbs has also recently invested a lot of money. It was used to set new standards in anesthesia. Four new, state-of-the-art anesthesia machines have now been put into operation. They increase patient safety and make the staff's work easier at the same time. "The integrated digital ventilation technology and intuitive software minimize the necessary user interaction. This gives us anaesthetists more time to concentrate on the direct care and monitoring of anaesthetized patients," explains Simon Steinbacher, Head Physician. The ventilation technology, which is particularly gentle on the lungs, is also innovative.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.