Positive example
This is what a new joinery hall in Villach should look like
The Carinthian economy is weakening, with well-known companies repeatedly filing for insolvency - but there are also rays of hope. The "Krone" brings a positive example before the curtain.
Founded in 1910 by Johann Baptist, the Helmut Erjavec Transportverpackungen GmbH joinery has been in the hands of the fourth generation since 2004. Great-granddaughter Edith Erjavec (45) is actually a kindergarten teacher and now manages the company with over 30 employees: "When I joined the company twenty years ago, there were still six employees," says the Villach native proudly. What started out as a furniture joinery was converted to shopfitting and transport packaging by Edith's father.
Since then, the joinery business has specialized primarily in high-quality transport packaging, which is used to ship large and expensive devices all over the world: "The semiconductor industry in particular is our customer," explains Erjavec. "But we also send art paintings, once even a statue of the Madonna to Africa," recalls the 45-year-old.
Positive developments despite challenges
"We are able to produce the best possible and most stable transport packaging for products and pack them in such a way that they arrive safely and intact at their destination," promises the company, which is over a hundred years old. And although craft businesses in particular are facing more and more challenges, Erjavec can celebrate another success. "We are building a completely new joinery because everything had become too small," says the Managing Director, who was only able to take on the many orders with difficulty.
A new hall is being built for 3.5 million euros - just two minutes away from the company headquarters in Villach. The old building will continue to be used for special productions. "Our industry doesn't have it easy, we are the exception. We have been growing steadily for five years," says Erjavec gratefully. "We are really privileged to have found our niche. I'm very grateful to my father for being so forward-thinking back then," says the 45-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.