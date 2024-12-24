Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dean of Tamsweg

Christmas message: “Take the hustle and bustle out of Christmas!”

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 09:00

Christmas past and present: Christian Schreilechner, the Dean of Tamsweg, remembers the traditions of his childhood with many siblings. Today, he gives believers some advice: less hectic at Christmas!

0 Kommentare

Christmas was always very ritualistic for us," remembers Christian Schreilechner, dean in Tamsweg. He grew up in Mariapfarr with five siblings. "Each of us had our part to play, it was the only way to make a celebration a success." His job was to fetch wood. The sisters helped sort the cookies into gift bags. At lunchtime, everyone sat around a large pan at the Bachlkoch.

Little Christian Schreilechner (left) with his siblings (Bild: Krone KREATIV)
Little Christian Schreilechner (left) with his siblings
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

The path to becoming a priest was paved early on. As a young co-operator in Saalfelden and Hallein, Schreilechner was already giving Christmas thoughts along the way. He then spent eleven years as a parish priest in Zell am See before moving back to his home in Lungau in 2023. "There are local peculiarities everywhere."

Tourism regions forgo "quiet time "
In Zell am See, tourism can be felt all the way into the church. "Hoteliers and employees have little time. When the brass band plays 'Silent Night' at the cemetery, it's Christmas for them. After that, everyone has to welcome guests back home."

 Here and there, the churches fill up at Christmas - despite an increase in the number of people leaving. It is noticeable, however: "The Rorate on December 24th at 6 a.m. is almost better attended than Matins at night. Fewer people get up in the evening these days," observes Dean Schreilechner. Young people, in particular, see the "collected entry into the day" as a benefit.

The Christmas message
He and his team are serving the Tamsweg-Lessach-Seetal parish today. The church is festively decorated. The crib and the tree with large straw stars set the mood for the quietest time of the year, which is too often lacking in tranquillity these days.

Christmas message to all believers: "God comes even when life is not perfect. Less hustle and bustle, more peace and quiet - that's what Christmas should be about."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf