Dean of Tamsweg
Christmas message: “Take the hustle and bustle out of Christmas!”
Christmas past and present: Christian Schreilechner, the Dean of Tamsweg, remembers the traditions of his childhood with many siblings. Today, he gives believers some advice: less hectic at Christmas!
Christmas was always very ritualistic for us," remembers Christian Schreilechner, dean in Tamsweg. He grew up in Mariapfarr with five siblings. "Each of us had our part to play, it was the only way to make a celebration a success." His job was to fetch wood. The sisters helped sort the cookies into gift bags. At lunchtime, everyone sat around a large pan at the Bachlkoch.
The path to becoming a priest was paved early on. As a young co-operator in Saalfelden and Hallein, Schreilechner was already giving Christmas thoughts along the way. He then spent eleven years as a parish priest in Zell am See before moving back to his home in Lungau in 2023. "There are local peculiarities everywhere."
Tourism regions forgo "quiet time "
In Zell am See, tourism can be felt all the way into the church. "Hoteliers and employees have little time. When the brass band plays 'Silent Night' at the cemetery, it's Christmas for them. After that, everyone has to welcome guests back home."
Here and there, the churches fill up at Christmas - despite an increase in the number of people leaving. It is noticeable, however: "The Rorate on December 24th at 6 a.m. is almost better attended than Matins at night. Fewer people get up in the evening these days," observes Dean Schreilechner. Young people, in particular, see the "collected entry into the day" as a benefit.
The Christmas message
He and his team are serving the Tamsweg-Lessach-Seetal parish today. The church is festively decorated. The crib and the tree with large straw stars set the mood for the quietest time of the year, which is too often lacking in tranquillity these days.
Christmas message to all believers: "God comes even when life is not perfect. Less hustle and bustle, more peace and quiet - that's what Christmas should be about."
