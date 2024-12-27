Gashi: Music genres must be broken through

Talking to Gashi is not only a great way to learn about Kurt Cobain ("a genius who always did exactly what he wanted and didn't take outside voices into consideration"), 80s pop ("I love Madonna and George Michael. That's why I recorded my album '1984', this side of me just had to come out") or Johnny Cash ("next to Frank Sinatra, he's my biggest idol. Gashi sounds similar to Cash if you look really quickly and he also got me into country music"). While other artists like to boast about being close to their fans, the New Yorker proves this in reality. A few years ago, a fan once let him spend the night in his house; today, the man in question works as Gashi's tour manager. "We're like brothers now. Mark is also of Albanian descent. We got closer, liked each other and he's now in my team. I also got an Uber driver on stage once, to whom I was deeply indebted. I have a really good feeling for people and like to help those who have a pure heart."