The long pauses for reflection

A thoughtful, balanced, almost serene-looking old gentleman opens the door for me. He greets me carefully, leads me into his living room, asks if I would like to sit on the bench or a chair and offers me a glass of water, which I gratefully decline. I take a seat under the framed copy of a painting by Joan Miró with imaginative motifs. Without beating about the bush, my interview partner is immediately on the ball, observing me with a mixture of calmness and alertness. He responds to the many questions I ask him during the interview without vanity, getting straight to the point. Nothing about him seems professorial or academic, not even his appearance. He could just as easily have practiced a trade and even replicates it once: "My father was a carpenter and was also called Joseph, but I wasn't crucified."