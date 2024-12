No Christmas fireworks despite 39 shots

Graz (still without Lukas Haudum, but with Rok Ticar back in the line-up) set the tone in terms of chances throughout the match, but VSV were full of confidence and ice-cold after eight wins in a row. Bad luck for Graz: At 0:1 through Van Nes (29'), coach Harry Lange weakened his team with a failed video challenge, an additional two-minute penalty! This did not matter. After Lindner made it 2-0 (44'), however, the first 99ers defeat after three recent victories became apparent. Paul Huber (53') reduced the deficit, but it was too little for a Christmas present in the form of points this time from the Styrians' point of view. Also because Villach goalie Lamoureux acted for the most part like a "wall" in goal with a total of 39 99ers shots.

While VSV celebrated their ninth win in a row (and are now only four points behind Graz), the 99ers moved closer to the top six. Next chance for points: At home against Salzburg on St. Stephen's Day.