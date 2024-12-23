A Schlager dream
Heino surprises 103-year-old Styrian woman with flowers
The previous Christmas, Josefa Binder from Semriach received Heino tickets as a gift from her grandson - but the concert was canceled. The 103-year-old probably had no idea that the disappointment would turn into an unforgettable surprise.
Josefa Binder did not have an easy life. She lost her husband in Normandy during the war, and ten years ago her son from that marriage died of cancer. What accompanied the now 103-year-old woman from Semriach through hard and happy times: the songs of German pop singer Heino. While he became famous for "Blau blüht der Enzian" and "Schwarzbraun ist die Haselnuss", Binder's favorite song was always the one entitled "Treue Heimat".
And so her grandson Andreas gave her concert tickets as a Christmas present the previous year. The joy was great - but it was soon thwarted by a cancellation for the tour stop in Hartberg. Binder's daughter, Renate Reisinger, then took the initiative and contacted Helmut Werner, the singer's manager. With success: "He called me and asked if we wanted to come to Klagenfurt," says Reisinger.
Four seats were reserved for the family in the front row of Klagenfurt Cathedral, which was already sold out. "My son sent me a photo of the reservation, and at that moment my cell phone rang again. It was Mr. Werner telling me that they had a surprise for my mom." Everything was discussed in detail, but had to remain secret for the time being.
At the beginning of December, the time had come: Binder went to the concert in Klagenfurt, where Heino presented her with a bouquet of flowers and greeted her as the oldest fan from Styria. There were photos backstage to top it all off. "My mom was so happy that she was able to experience something like this as a small, simple person," says Reisinger, "it brought tears to my eyes too." An unforgettable memory with which Josefa Binder starts the new year and, in March, another year of life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.