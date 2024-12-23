Heino surprises 103-year-old Styrian woman with flowers

At the beginning of December, the time had come: Binder went to the concert in Klagenfurt, where Heino presented her with a bouquet of flowers and greeted her as the oldest fan from Styria. There were photos backstage to top it all off. "My mom was so happy that she was able to experience something like this as a small, simple person," says Reisinger, "it brought tears to my eyes too." An unforgettable memory with which Josefa Binder starts the new year and, in March, another year of life.