Styrians’ Christmas trees are becoming increasingly individual

Expensive individualism that people treat themselves to

And as the demand for such unusual baubles continues to grow, producers are getting more and more creative: "There are trade fairs in Germany every year where the trends are presented - this year, for example, birds are very in," says Klampfl. But the high demand also brings problems: "We only have mouth-blown and hand-painted baubles, which are mainly made in Poland. But there are fewer and fewer producers who still master the craft, which is why prices are rising."