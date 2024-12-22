Search for missing persons
“Levi’s world collapsed with dad’s death”
22-year-old autistic Levi Melcher has been missing for over a week. While emergency services have already combed half of Villach and have been unable to trace any further traces, the family is hoping for a miracle. In the "Krone" newspaper, the stepfather talks about the young man's life.
The sudden death of his father at the beginning of last week threw Levi Melcher's world completely off balance. The 22-year-old autistic boy, who lived with his father in an apartment in Villach's Gerberweg, found the body of the man from Villach. "Levi's world collapsed as a result," explains Wilfried Amann, the 22-year-old's stepfather. Due to his illness, the disabled man had hardly any social contact and lived in isolation with his father in the apartment. "They left the house once every six weeks or so. Then they came to me at work to pick up presents or go shopping for clothes," says Amann.
Family hopes for a miracle
And after the 22-year-old discovered his father's body, he probably left the apartment in a hurry. Last Monday evening, a neighbor discovered the open apartment door and immediately called the emergency services. "Of course, we immediately took part in the search," Franz Blatnik from the Samaritans' rescue dog team told the Krone newspaper.
- schwarze Haare
- zirka 1,80 Meter groß
- Kleidung: Dunkel, leichter Herbstmantel oder dunkle Winterjacke
- trägt eine Brille
- sehr menschenscheu
Hinweise an die Polizeiinspektion Villach Hauptplatz unter der Telefonnummer 059 133 2292 oder bei Wilfried Amann: 0664 2438739
"What we know now is that the boy did not cross the Drau," says the stepfather, who, according to the information provided by the emergency services, suspects the 22-year-old to be in Villach in the south-east.
Even though a week has already passed since Levi disappeared, the 22-year-old's family still has hope: "Maybe he's hiding somewhere."
If anyone sees Levi, they should not only contact the police or me immediately, but also tell them to contact Wilfried. Because he knows me.
Wilfreid Amann, Stiefvater vom vermissten Levi
The search is becoming increasingly difficult
Although the specially trained dogs from the Sameriterbund rescue dog team were able to pick up a scent of Levi, the emergency services are now at their wit's end, because "if there are no further clues, then we can't continue searching," explains Blatnik, who has been on constant duty with his colleagues for the past week. The cold would also have a massive impact on the existing traces.
But the emergency services remain on alert with their four-legged friends. "If something comes up, we will of course get back into action."
