“Levi’s world collapsed with dad’s death”

The sudden death of his father at the beginning of last week threw Levi Melcher's world completely off balance. The 22-year-old autistic boy, who lived with his father in an apartment in Villach's Gerberweg, found the body of the man from Villach. "Levi's world collapsed as a result," explains Wilfried Amann, the 22-year-old's stepfather. Due to his illness, the disabled man had hardly any social contact and lived in isolation with his father in the apartment. "They left the house once every six weeks or so. Then they came to me at work to pick up presents or go shopping for clothes," says Amann.