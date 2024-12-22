Florian Lechner
A new star in the snowboarding firmament
Florian Lechner ensures that Salzburg is also represented in the snowboarding World Cup in the "Park and Pipe" discipline. The man from Pinzgau recently decided to switch nations and has big goals in mind.
Salzburg is blessed with top athletes such as Claudia Riegler and Andreas Prommegger in the alpine snowboarding sector. Things have been different in the "park and pipe" in recent years, but now there is a new star in the local snowboarding firmament. Florian Lechner from Pinzgau wants to establish himself at the top, finishing 22nd and 17th in the first two World Cups this season. Why was hardly anyone aware of his name until now? "I've been competing for Germany for the last few years and have now switched nations," explains the 18-year-old. "I was born in Munich, but I've been at home in Saalbach for a long time. This is the center of my life, so I wanted to race for Austria."
However, he will not officially be part of the ÖSV squad until next season. That's why the youngster is currently traveling to competitions with a private coach. "I competed in my first World Cup at the age of 14 or 15, but back then I was only at selected venues. This year, I want to compete in all events for the first time."
Olympics as a big goal
His older brother, who still competes for Germany, and his dad got him into the sport. "I also skied as a child, but I was more fascinated by snowboarding," says Lechner, who is attending evening classes alongside his sporting career and will graduate from high school next year. After that, his focus will be entirely on sport, because his goals are big. "Taking part in the 2026 Olympics would be a dream. I have to get good results this year and next season for that. I think I'm on the right track."
