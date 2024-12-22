A new star in the snowboarding firmament

Salzburg is blessed with top athletes such as Claudia Riegler and Andreas Prommegger in the alpine snowboarding sector. Things have been different in the "park and pipe" in recent years, but now there is a new star in the local snowboarding firmament. Florian Lechner from Pinzgau wants to establish himself at the top, finishing 22nd and 17th in the first two World Cups this season. Why was hardly anyone aware of his name until now? "I've been competing for Germany for the last few years and have now switched nations," explains the 18-year-old. "I was born in Munich, but I've been at home in Saalbach for a long time. This is the center of my life, so I wanted to race for Austria."