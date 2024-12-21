Free food
Another death in crowd panic in Nigeria
In Nigeria, mass panic has once again occurred during the distribution of food to the needy, resulting in several deaths. According to President Bola Tinubu's office, several people were also injured in the accidents in the capital Abuja and in the city of Okija in the south of the country on Saturday.
Police and rescue workers stated that ten people were killed in Abuja and "many more" in Okija. The authorities did not initially give an exact number of victims. According to a police spokeswoman, at least four children were among the fatalities in Abuja.
Crowd in front of church and community center
According to the police, the deadly crush occurred in front of a Catholic church in the capital where food was being distributed to "needy and elderly people".
The scene of the stampede in Okija in the southern state of Anambra was a community center where rice and other food items were being distributed, according to a representative of the disaster management agency.
"We mourn with our fellow citizens"
President Tinubu canceled his official appointments for the rest of the day and announced that he would pray for the victims and bereaved families. "In a time of joy and celebration, we mourn with our fellow citizens who mourn the painful loss of their loved ones," the President said.
Repeated deaths in mass panics
In recent months, there have been repeated fatal stampedes in Nigeria. Only on Wednesday, 35 children were killed in a stampede at a fair in the state of Oyo - krone.at reported.
