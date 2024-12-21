Switch to the FÖP
Political play of colors: From black to blue
Former ÖVP candidate Johannes Gschaider recently became the FPÖ's top candidate in Reichenau. Until now, the team consisted of four people, but now there are already 20. He explains the increase in numbers by the growing disenchantment with politics.
For the last few years, Johannes Gschaider from Reichenau sat on the local council for the ÖVP. In January, he is standing as the top candidate for the FPÖ Raxgebiet in the Neunkirchen district in the local council elections. "I wasn't very happy with the ÖVP's behavior in recent years," says Gschaier, explaining the change. There had been disagreement on various issues.
"Especially when it comes to the fire station," says Gschaider, naming a point of criticism that is particularly close to his heart. He himself has been a member of the volunteer fire department for 40 years. "Our building has been standing since 1908 and is now reaching its limits," says Gschaider. Many new members and equipment mean that the building is bursting at the seams.
The FPÖ currently consists of a team of 20 people. "Until now, there were four," says Gschaider, citing the rapid increase in citizens' disenchantment with politics as the reason for the influx. His goals: "We want to take care of affordable housing and we want our own start-up for people looking for housing." The issues of youth and flood protection also need to be addressed more. The FPÖ currently has one seat on the municipal council. "We assume that there will be more after the election," says Gschaider optimistically.
