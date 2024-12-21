Political play of colors: From black to blue

The FPÖ currently consists of a team of 20 people. "Until now, there were four," says Gschaider, citing the rapid increase in citizens' disenchantment with politics as the reason for the influx. His goals: "We want to take care of affordable housing and we want our own start-up for people looking for housing." The issues of youth and flood protection also need to be addressed more. The FPÖ currently has one seat on the municipal council. "We assume that there will be more after the election," says Gschaider optimistically.