Life is a very big production

Vignettes of self-dramatization

These are acrobatic snapshots that the troupe reels off in front of the audience at breakneck speed - as if you were swiping through the Instagram reels of the acrobats and their characters. The sound backdrop that musician Ekrem Eli Phoenix conjures up live on stage is more than fitting: like a living radio in constant search of a station, he performs his way through the hits of pop history - and at the same time acts as a commentator on the action with his pop quotes.