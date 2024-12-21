Vandalism, noise
Embassy in residential building puts residents in fear
The diplomatic mission of Georgia resides in a "normal" residential building with no special security standards in Vienna's city center. Tenants complain of vandalism, disturbance of the peace and fear the worst.
Since the parliamentary elections in Georgia, things have been particularly heated in the country in the Caucasus. The pro-EU and pro-Russia camps are irreconcilably opposed to each other. The long breath of the conflict has reached as far as Vienna and is frightening residents on Rudolfsplatz in the city center. This is because the Georgian embassy and consulate are housed here in a "normal" residential building.
Time and again, there are loud demonstrations outside the windows, vandalism in the stairwell, graffiti and nightly doorbell tirades, report those affected, who wish to remain anonymous for security reasons.
You need to know this: No military police guard the building. Cameras in the corridors are not permitted for data protection reasons. No bars protect the windows.
Not even the protection against fire is apparently particularly good. "We have wooden bar walls here. I'm really afraid of an arson attack," says a Krone reader. District and city hall politicians are aware of the situation, but can do little about it. The attempt to get the diplomatic mission out of the building by legal means failed in court.
Reports of damage to property (doors, locks, walls) have been filed. Tracking down the perpetrators is a difficult task. Those affected are probably left to foot the bill for the most part.
