Ice Hockey League
Bolzano new leader after 2:1 over Black Wings Linz!
HCB Südtirol has taken over the lead in the ICE Hockey League! The team from Bolzano won the top game at home against third-placed Black Wings Linz 3:2 after overtime and are now one point ahead of Fehervar, who suffered a 2:7 home defeat against Pustertal Wölfe.
Fourth-placed Graz 99ers won 5-0 against the Vienna Capitals, Red Bull Salzburg beat Ljubljana 6-2 at home, the KAC won 7-1 at the Pioneers Vorarlberg andHC Innsbruck beat Asiago 6-5 after overtime in front of their own fans.
The battle in Bolzano was fast-paced right from the start, with Matt Bradley giving the hosts the lead just a few seconds after the end of a Linz powerplay (24'). The Upper Austrians countered with a 1:1 through Ian Christopher Scheid (34'), Dustin Gazley put the South Tyroleans back in front in overtime (37'). However, the Black Wings again had the answer, this time Nico Feldner scored (57'). Brad McClure sealed the deal in overtime (65').
Black Wings' run of success comes to an end
For Linz, it was their first defeat after five wins and only their second loss in their last 14 games. South Tyrol, on the other hand, recorded their twelfth win from the last 15 matches. For the dethroned leaders Fehervar, the 2:7 against the Pustertal Wölfe, who had lost four of their previous five games, meant their second defeat in a row and their third defeat in their last six games.
Graz, who are only two points behind the Black Wings, celebrated their third win in a row and at the same time inflicted their third defeat in a row on the Caps. Salzburg managed to make amends for their 6-0 loss to Färjestad and the resulting elimination from the Champions Hockey League with a resounding victory over Olimpija Ljubljana, who are now winless in seven games.
The 7:1 win in the Ländle gave the KAC their fifth victory in their last six games. The bottom team from Vorarlberg has lost eleven of its last twelve matches and is now already six points behind penultimate-placed HC Innsbruck, which was responsible for Asiago's sixth consecutive defeat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
