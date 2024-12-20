Bolzano new leader after 2:1 over Black Wings Linz!

Black Wings' run of success comes to an end

For Linz, it was their first defeat after five wins and only their second loss in their last 14 games. South Tyrol, on the other hand, recorded their twelfth win from the last 15 matches. For the dethroned leaders Fehervar, the 2:7 against the Pustertal Wölfe, who had lost four of their previous five games, meant their second defeat in a row and their third defeat in their last six games.