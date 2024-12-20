The battle of the lights

You proceed strategically, think your neighbor has the advantage with his ridiculous lights, perfidiously switch on one battery after the other day after day, lighting effects that nobody could have expected, until the big snowflake projector is suddenly used at dusk on December 24th, where the otherwise mouse-grey house wall glows beguilingly bright in an atmospheric jumble of blue and white snow crystals. Merry Christmas, dear neighbor! You'll be amazed! Christmas is a celebration of joy, yes, but it is also a celebration of schadenfreude. A little fun is a must. A year ago, my dear neighbor was still feeling quite spartan when Putin took away all our electricity, Europe was heading for a terrible power shortage (remember, 19 degrees in the office) and Nehammer didn't know how to get the nation through the winter without severe frostbite. It was a horrible Christmas. As always, I decorated our scrawny beech tree in front of the house, put a measly string of lights in it and that was that.