Marko explains: That’s why Lawson was chosen

"Luxury problem"

A close and difficult decision, as Helmut Marko explains to the portal "F1-Insider.com". "The engineers presented comparative figures, which we used as the basis for the decision. In principle, it was a luxury problem, both would have deserved the promotion," said the 81-year-old. "But Lawson may have more room for improvement in the future. His mental strength in particular was the deciding factor in the end."