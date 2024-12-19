Sponsorship reduced
Salzburgligigist Puch has to tighten its belt
President Christian Schwaiger is reducing his sponsorship of Salzburgligigist Puch due to problems at his company. However, he is firmly convinced that coach Heimo Pfeifenberger will stay on in the spring.
The players of Salzburgligigist Puch received a bitter pill instead of presents just before Christmas. President Christian Schwaiger informed the club that it would have to significantly reduce its sponsorship. "It was one of the hardest evenings of my life to tell them that," says the "Präse". The reason? He has lost an important partner in his company in the automotive industry.
Relegation not unthinkable
Nevertheless, some players have already promised to stay on - despite the severe salary cuts. Play is set to resume in the spring. Whether relegation can be prevented and a budget for another season in the fourth-highest division can be set up in the summer is questionable. "We'll have to see what happens. I don't want to think about relegation," emphasizes the financier.
For Schwaiger himself, it might feel like deja vu. In October 2017, he made a big investment in SAK and led the Nonntal club to first place in the Westliga. In 2020, he stopped investing again and left the club. He doesn't want that in Puch: "I'm definitely staying, I feel good!"
According to him, coach Pfeifenberger should too: "Heimo plans the preparation, the test matches. I'm positive that he'll still be here in the spring."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.