Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Off due to questioning

Auinger rejects the Messebahn

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 07:00
"The question no longer arises," says Salzburg's city boss about a train from the trade fair center to the city center. The city's alternative plan is express buses.
0 Kommentare

The stalemate remains. Following the rejection of the S-Link in the referendum, the city and province are still unable to agree on a joint approach to transport. Now Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) has caused a stir by stating that the Messebahn, a branch of the S-Link, no longer has a future.

In fact, the railroad was also part of the referendum at the beginning of November. It asked for "a mobility solution that also provides for a Stiegl and a trade fair/airport railroad". That is why Auinger is now saying: "The question of the Messebahn therefore no longer arises, it was also rejected."

As a reminder: Coming from the trade fair center, the Messebahn was supposed to cross the Salzach in Itzling onto the Lokalbahn track and follow it. In the other direction, an extension along the highway towards the airport was planned. The cost of the section to the trade fair center: Around 50 million euros.

The people of Salzburg said "no" to the S-Link. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The people of Salzburg said "no" to the S-Link.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

City demands support from the state for buses
Tourist buses in particular should stop at the trade fair to get them out of the city center. Auinger envisions express buses as a replacement solution for the trade fair streetcar, as for the entire S-Link. These would pick up tourists at the exhibition center and take them directly to the city center.

"We first have to get the infrastructure there," Auinger concedes. However, this would require support from the state. Since the S-Link was discontinued, the relationship between the state and the city has cooled further. Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll (ÖVP) is of the opinion that the city must now deliver a "Plan B". "I am prepared to spend money on commuters," says Auinger. "But we won't be able to do it alone."

The city wants to have Harald Frey, a transport researcher from the Vienna University of Technology, present the express bus system as early as mid-January. But even that will only be possible with the state.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf